81m people to be inoculated in Punjab’s RED-3 Campaign

LAHORE: The Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department chaired an important meeting regarding the RED vaccination campaign Phase 3 here at the Office of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday.

In video link meeting, all CEOs were briefed about the road map to make RED Phase 3 campaign a success. Sundas Irshad, Ahmar, Dr Naeem, Director EPI Dr Mukhtar and other officials were also in attendance.

While briefing Secretary P&SHD said that RED Phase 3 campaign will be initiated formally from February 1 in Punjab, Sindh and KPK. "In our benchmark vaccination campaign, vaccination of 81 million people will be administered. RED-3 will start from Feb 1 and will continue till 15th of Feb while the catch up campaign will remain open from 15 to 27 February”.

He said foolproof security will be provided in high security risk areas. He also stressed upon engagement of social mobilizers, and other mediums to attain the set target. He further added, zero tolerance policy will be implemented for fake entry cases.