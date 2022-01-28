Security guard of gas company martyred in Hangu attack

HANGU: The terrorists martyred a security man guarding a gas well of the MOL, a multinational oil and gas company, and kidnapped another security guard along with them at Adam Banda area in Tall tehsil in the district on Thursday.

According to a report registered at the Tall Police Station, the terrorists equipped with automatic weapons attacked the gas well at Adam Banda area early in the day.

As a result, security guard Qabil Badshah received multiple bullet injuries and martyred on the spot. The terrorists also took another security guard Subedar Asmatullah with four repeater guns and 36 cartridges.

The solar system and a container of the MOL company was also damaged in the attack. Soon after the incident, the police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation for the arrest of attackers.

Meanwhile, the police recovered arms and ammunition from a van at Mamokhwar check-post and arrested the alleged gunrunner. The police said that they had barricaded the road at Mamokhwar check-post after receiving information about smuggling of weapons.

They said that they signalled a van for checking and recovered five 16MM guns, two heavy machineguns, 50 magazines and 14,640 cartridges of arms of different bores. The driver identified as Sher Ayaz, a resident of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district, was arrested and the vehicle was impounded. The police have registered a case against the arrestee and started an investigation.