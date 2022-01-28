Forex reserves decline $867 million

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $867 million or 3.7 percent in the week ended January 21, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.
The forex reserves of the country stood at $22.482 billion, compared with $23.349 billion in the previous week. The reserves held by the SBP decreased by $846 million to $16.190 billion on external debt and other payments, it said in a statement. The reserves of commercial banks also fell to $6.292 billion from $6.314 billion.
