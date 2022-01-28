IIU expels, rusticates students

Islamabad:The International Islamic University has punished 26 students over involvement in the last December violence on campus.
Of them, 22 have been expelled and three rusticated for one semester and one student two semesters. According to spokesman for the IIU Nasir Farid, the Students Discipline Committee had issued show cause notices to the involved students and they were given 72 hours to reply. After that, the committee, in light of the evidence, decided to take action against these 26 students. The spokesman told that every student has the prerogative to file an appeal to the university President against the decision of the Students Discipline Committee. He added that the committee, in the light of the evidence, has also issued show-cause notices to 6 more students.
LAHORE:Cheap energy and financing are two key components for the economic growth of the country. Appointment of...
Islamabad:The wildlife rangers of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and officials of the AJK Wildlife...
LAHORE:Around 22,000 students of the University of Okara are actively participating in a range of co-curricular and...
Islamabad:The Tanzara Art Gallery on Thursday organised an exhibition titled 'Being and Becoming' by Zaam Arif, an...
LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Hasaan Khawar has said that sometimes the publication of...
LAHORE:Groundwater serves as an important resource for clean water used for multiple crucial purposes but Lahore...
Comments