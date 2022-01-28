GCU initiates Water Replenishment Project

LAHORE:Groundwater serves as an important resource for clean water used for multiple crucial purposes but Lahore continues to experience dwindling groundwater supplies because of over extraction.

Keeping in view, the Government College University (GCU) Lahore has initiated an on-campus groundwater replenishment project in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan to artificially accelerate the groundwater recharge for future generations in Lahore.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that all the runoff water gathered in different parts of the main campus during rains would be channeled to the replenishment site constructed in the University’s Oval Ground to recharge the aquifer.

Prof Zaidi said this project would also help our faculty and students of Sustainable Development Study Centre (SDSC) to advance their research in quantitative estimation of recharge rate and evaluating the quality of water through installation of real time monitoring system to check contamination in water.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the efforts of SDSC Director Prof Dr Faiza Sharif and the staff of Engineering Cell for this on-campus water replenishment project. Usman Ijaz, senior project officer of Freshwater Programme at WWF Pakistan, also shed light on the importance of replenishing aquifers for future generations. He also conducted an environmental training workshop at GCU.

Over 1,200 children examined at eye camp: A free eye screening camp for children was organised by Alkhidmat Foundation with support of World Health Organisation (WHO) and in collaboration with Eye Hospital in Alkhidmat School Khurshid Begum Campus, Bedian Road on Thursday.

More than 1,200 schoolchildren underwent eye examination during the 6-day free eye screening camp where it was found that 20% of the boys and 27% of the girls are having poor eyesight. Spectacles were also provided to visually-impaired children detected during eye examination.

Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Pakistan Country Head, was the guest of honour, while President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, M Abdus Shakoor, Senior Vice-President, Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Head of WHO Punjab Dr Jamshed Ahmed, General Secretary of Alkhidmat Health Foundation, Prof Dr M Zahid Latif and Director Alkhidmat Health Services Lahore, Dr Ejaz Nazir were also present on the occasion. A large number of people from all walks of life also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Palitha Mahipala said that Alkhidmat Foundation's work across the country and at the grassroots level is a unique model that we value and look forward to working together in the healthcare sector in the future. Abdus Shakoor, President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan said that WHO has done a great job in the field of health.