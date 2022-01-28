New mechanism to help resolve public issues

LAHORE:On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, an integrated institutional mechanism has been established to ensure timely redress of public complaints.

The spokesman for Ombudsman Punjab said in a statement on Thursday that the plaintiffs could submit their grievances by post, e-mail, Facebook Messenger, official website, fax, and state-of-the-art Mobile App or personally to the relevant ombudsman's office. Full addresses and other details of 42 regional ombudsman offices are available on the official website for public convenience, he added.

The spokesman further explained that a highly integrated complaint management system has been introduced for public convenience. At the same time, the people could also get the necessary guidance for legal redressal through 1050 toll-free helpline of the Ombudsman office. General complaints are disposed of within 30 days on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab, he remarked.

Due to the effective role of the ombudsman's office, the confidence of the common man in govt institutions has increased and the system of free and speedy redressal has helped in upholding the human rights of the common man, concluded the spokesman.