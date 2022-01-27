UAE authorities summon people sharing footage of Huthi attack

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates’ prosecutor summoned several people who shared on the social media the footage of Huthi rocket attacks on Abu Dhabi, the UAE official news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The public prosecution warned that such stuff endanger vital military installations and would affect the security and stability of society. No images or video of the incidents were released by the authorities, so the citizens and residents were asked not to circulate such sensitive clips. Attorney General Dr Hamad Al Shamsi urged the public not to circulate such sensitive footage, which is a matter of state security.

“Public Prosecution will carry out its responsibilities in implementing the law firmly towards these crimes and their perpetrators,” he said in a statement. The public prosecutor also cautioned about the effects and dangers of rumours and the negative consequences they cause to the state, which may amount to a threat to the society and it could create panic and fear among the individuals unnecessarily.