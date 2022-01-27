15th death anniversary of Malik Saad today

PESHAWAR: The 15th death anniversary of senior police officer Malik Muhammad Saad Shaheed is being marked today. Malik Muhammad Saad was the Chief Capital City Police Officer when he fell a victim to the suicide attack at Dhakki Dalgaraan, near Qissa Khwani in the heart of Peshawar city on January 27, 2007.

Asif Khan Baghi and Iftikhar Khan, nazims of Nauthia and Ander Shehr union councils, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Khan Raziq, and five other police officials accompanying him embraced martyrdom in the terror incident.

Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Chief Secretary Shahzad Khan Bangash and IG Police Moazzam Jah Ansari in separate messages paid rich tributes to Malik Saad Shaheed.