Protest against killing of journalist

LAHORE:Hundreds of electricity/Wapda workers Wednesday held a protest against the killing of journalist Hasnain Shah, demanded the arrest of the killers and urged the government to provide journalists with security. The protesters also demanded the government reduce prices of daily use items.
The rally was addressed by trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad. He called on the government to check high cost of capacity payment to private independent power houses and
prevention of electricity theft and ensure safety of field staff.
LAHORE: Three people were injured in a roof collapse incident here on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Kiran Shazadi D/o Muhammad Sanatta in the subject of Zoology after...
LAHORE:HRCP has welcomed the Lahore High Court’s judgment declaring the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project...
LAHORE:Spokesperson for PMLN Punjab Azma Bukhari has alleged that the Punjab government was “incompetent”.In a...
LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar said that nursing students...
LAHORE:Passengers trains have been delayed due to heavy fog. Awam Express from Karachi to Lahore was late for 4 hours...
Comments