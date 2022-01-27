OPC Commissioner for quick action to resolve expats’ issues

LAHORE:Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas said that Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab is playing its effective role in resolving the issues facing by overseas Pakistanis and their property and rights are being protected properly; he expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on resolving grievances presented on the OPC web portal. The meeting was attended by Director Police Imtiaz Ahmed Ali, Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Legal Raja Zubair, Director Revenue Aslam Ramay, Deputy Director Revenue Zulfiqar Bhoon and other officers.

The meeting reviewed in detail the requests submitted so far on the web portal of the OPC. Most of the complaints were related to Police Department, Revenue Department, Housing Schemes, LDA and Education Department. Out of 28095 complaints lodged on OPC web portal, 17408 have been resolved with an overall rate of 62%. The Commissioner OPC directed all the dealing officers to immediately resolve the grievances raised by the Overseas Pakistanis and to pay special attention to the requests containing the original documents so that immediate relief could be provided to the complainants. He said that the role of overseas Pakistanis in the economic stability of the country has always been exemplary and they are rendering valuable services to the country in the form of foreign exchange.

education policy measures: Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Working Group for Inclusive Education (WGIE) has noted with concern that the government is making the public education in Punjab heavily loaded with religious content and nomenclature, which are changing the very character of school education in the province. A joint press statement issued by Dr AH Nayyar and Peter Jacob on behalf of CSJ and WGIE regretted that instead of modernising education based on creative and inquisitive learning, various policy measures introduced by Punjab Assembly, Punjab governor and Education Department suggest the aforementioned objectives of the purported policy will never be materialised. The measures will make public education stand next to seminary education and minority students will be discriminated against and suffer psychological pressures.

Cops relieved: Pursuant to the federal government’s notification, the Punjab government has relieved six police officers of BS-17 of their duties in the provinces and directed them to report the Establishment Division for further orders. Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued the notification here Wednesday. The police officers who have been relieved of their duties in Punjab include Muhammad Shoaib, Farhan Khan, Rohal Khan, Saleem Shah, Muhammad Azhar and Asif Raza.