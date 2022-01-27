Hong Kong’s ex-lawmaker jailed

Hong Kong: A former Hong Kong lawmaker was jailed on Wednesday for exposing an anti-graft probe into a senior police officer’s handling of a mob attack on democracy protesters in 2019. Lam Cheuk-ting was found guilty of three counts of revealing that Superintendent Yau Nai-keung was being investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). Hong Kong law forbids revealing the identity of anyone being probed by the anti-corruption watchdog.