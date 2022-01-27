 
Thursday January 27, 2022
No dice at third round of Italy’s presidential election

By AFP
January 27, 2022
Rome: Italian lawmakers failed on Wednesday to elect a new president in a third round of voting, as bickering party leaders blamed each other for pushing the country towards a political crisis. Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who was the frontrunner for the post ahead of the election, pocketed just five votes as the country’s parties panicked at the idea of pulling him from his job at such a sensitive time.

