JKLF observes India’s Republic Day as black day

By marking Republic Day, India tries its best to hide its ugly face while the Kashmiris across the world mark the day as a ‘black day’, bringing into focus brutalities and custodial killings of innocent Kashmiris and unabated violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the occupied state.

It was stated in a statement by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Sindh Division leaders, including Sardar Altaf, Raja Arif Raza Mahnas and Sardar Munawar Hussain Khan. They said the JKLF sent a message to the world that denying the Kashmiris their right to self-determination was a blatant violation of democratic principles. “It [India] is killing humanity to suppress the voice of freedom and to suppress the voice of freedom, it has banned electronic media, print media and social media and dozens of freedom fighters, including JKLF chief Yasin Malik.”