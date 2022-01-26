Transgender killed in Lahore attack

LAHORE: A transgender was killed by a speeding bike in the Sabzazar area on Tuesday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the road near Liaqat Chowk, Sabzazar when a rashly-driven bike hit him, resulting into his instant death. Sabzazar police arrested the bike-rider who was later identified as Muhammad Adil, a resident of Babu Sabu. Body was shifted to the morgue.
LAHORE: The Cantonment Police have claimed the killing of the ring leader of the Bichoo gang involved in over 55 cases...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharijo strongly criticised the PTI-led federal...
SUKKUR: Directorate of Customs Sukkur in Custom Sukkur range on Tuesday in the presence of a senior civil judge set...
SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani has said the propaganda being carried out against the new local...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card here Wednesday to provide health...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed Cabinet Division secretary to decide within 60 days a matter regarding the...
