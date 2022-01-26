Transgender killed in Lahore attack

LAHORE: A transgender was killed by a speeding bike in the Sabzazar area on Tuesday. The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing the road near Liaqat Chowk, Sabzazar when a rashly-driven bike hit him, resulting into his instant death. Sabzazar police arrested the bike-rider who was later identified as Muhammad Adil, a resident of Babu Sabu. Body was shifted to the morgue.