Wednesday January 26, 2022
Pakistan gives priority to its ties with Tunisia: Qureshi

By Our Correspondent
January 26, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan gives top priority to its brotherly and historic ties with Tunisia. The foreign minister was talking to Tunisian ambassador to Pakistan Borhene El Kamel, who called on him Tuesday, a press release said. The foreign minister also lauded Tunisian president’s role in the regional peace and stability and Tunisia.

