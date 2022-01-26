Siraj slams PTI govt on failing to control corruption

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has slammed the PTI government over its continuous failure to control corruption as the country further slid 16 places on the Corruption Perception Index for 2021.

“The prime minister literally proved he is dangerous for the country,” he said while referring to the recent warning by Prime Minister Imran Khan about becoming more dangerous if he was forced to step down.

Talking to media Tuesday after addressing Student Education Expo at Expo Centre, he said “Yes, Mr prime minister, you are already a serious risk for Pakistan as you befooled the masses in the name of eradicating corruption and holding across the board accountability, but it was a stunt”.

He said the government became a real risk for the country as it committed those blunders in three and half years which the former governments could not be able to do in 74 years. The PTI government, he said, took huge loans and failed to bring down inflation and unemployment. Sugar which was available to people at Rs70 per kg in 2018 has now touched Rs150, the flour price had gone up from Rs40 to Rs70 per kg, petrol crossed Rs150 per litre and the people witnessed 300 percent rise in medicine prices during the PTI tenure. He said the government must lift ban on student unions and fulfill its promise to provide single curriculum to the nation. He said the students had long been demanding restoration of unions but the successive governments deceived them mere on false promises. He said the ruling elite divided the nation in the name of different prejudices and it provided them opportunity to keep the people as their slaves. He said the single education system was solution to various problems being faced by the country. He said there was need to strengthen democracy in Pakistan and the youth should play their role to achieve the objective. He said there was need to get rid of the feudal lords and ‘waderas’ to put the country on track of progress. He said the JI was struggling to transform Pakistan into a welfare state, appealing the masses to vote for the party for bringing real change.