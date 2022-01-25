Professionalism rewarded

Despite the power and status Mir Saheb enjoyed in Pakistan, his life was full of simplicity and humbleness. He was a pious Muslim and an extremely patriotic Pakistani. He loved Pakistan with the enthusiasm of a devotee and he constantly desired his newspapers to be Pakistan’s herald of good news. His newspapers in due course of time became nurseries of journalism, producing journalists who won name and fame not just in Pakistan but in many countries of the world as well. Some of the awards he received in the recognition of his unmatchable services in the field of journalism include:

1978 – Gold Mercury International Award, Mexico

1983 – Merchant Navy Officer Award

1985 – Writers Forum Award

1985 – Iqra Award

1985 – Baladi Award, UAE

1987 – Nishan-e-Behbood.

1987 – Pakistan Movement Award

1987 – Quaid-i-Azam National Award

1988 – Honourary Degree of Ph.D. Sri Lanka

1989 – Performance Award

1989 – Quli Qutub Shah Aalami Award (given at the International Urdu Conference), New Delhi.

1990 – Art International Award (Best editor-in-chief Award), Dubai

Hereunder are the publications which were launched under the umbrella of Jang group through the untiring efforts of Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman:

Akhbar-e-Jahan January 1, 1967

Jang, London March 15, 1971

Jang, Quetta March 31, 1972

Weekly Mag May 8, 1980

Jang, Lahore October 01, 1981

The News, Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore simultaneously February 11, 1991