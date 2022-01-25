 
Tuesday January 25, 2022
National

Nine youths trapped in mountain amid deep fog rescued by 1122, local residents

January 25, 2022

JAMRUD: Rescue 1122 and local residents have rescued nine youths who had been trapped in a mountain amid deep fog in the Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Sunday. The young men had gone to Ali Masjid mountain for the tour but they lost their way due to heavy fog. The Rescue 1122 and Jamrud administration rescued all these youths.

