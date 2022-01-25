No shortage of funds for health projects: Yasmin

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Monday setting up new health facilities is the need of the hour with a view to increase in population in the City.

Chairing a meeting at the office of Infrastructure Development Authority (IDAP) Punjab, the minister said two to three major hospitals will be completed within the current year. Present in the meeting were P&D Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, Special Secretary, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Dr Asif Tufail, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Farrukh Naveed, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and officers of IDAP.

The minister reviewed 14 projects of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

The minister said, “All ongoing projects in health sector are being regularly reviewed and they will be completed within stipulated deadlines. Projects on this scale have never been initiated at this scale. After the addition of new hospitals, new health facilities shall be available to thousands of patients.

There is no shortage of funds for health. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar are keen to provide top quality health facilities to people of Punjab. Setting up of new health facilities is the need of the hour in the wake of increasing population. The expansion of services at teaching hospitals of Lahore is of paramount importance. Within the current year, two to three new hospitals shall be fully completed.”

Meanwhile, chairing the Cardiac Monitor and Canula handing over ceremony at Mayo Hospital, Dr Yasmin Rashid said more than 35,000 people have so far availed free health insurance facility in Lahore Division since January 1, 2022.

The minister said, “Some milestone developments have taken place in the health sector on the last few years. Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled his promise of free healthcare by giving away Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat card to all families. Over the next three years, the government will be spending Rs399 on provision of free healthcare services. Every family of Punjab has been given a health insurance worth Rs one million.

This card has triggered development in private sector as well. As per available data, in Lahore division alone, people have availed free healthcare facilities worth Rs120 million from private sector and Rs20 million from public sector hospital.

New government hospital are being revamped, upgraded and developed across the province. By March 31, all 30 million people of Punjab shall be given away health cards. The cards shall be given to only family heads. Divorced women and the windows shall be given away cards as well. Thalassaemia patients will be also be given free healthcare facility.”

Dr Yasmin Rashid highlighted that more than 48,000 new hiring have been made in the health sector in the last three years through merit and transparency.

Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan said Mayo Hospital had earned global recognition for quality eye treatment services. He said Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had always served humanity selflessly. Professor Dr Sohail Sarwar thanked participants and paid rich tribute to the minister for working tirelessly for improving healthcare services for people of Punjab.