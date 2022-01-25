Sindh governor seeks probe into Tando Allahyar tragedy

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called upon the provincial government to do a transparent and impartial probe into the recent incident in Tando Allahyar so that the ethnic divide in the province would get accentuated.

Speaking at a press conference at Governor House on Monday, the Imran Ismail lamented that the lawlessness was on the rise in the province, saying the recent tragedy in Tando Allahyar district was being viewed as an ethnic perspective by the concerned quarters. He claimed that the farmers and peasants in the country are with the federal government, as it was utterly undue on the part of the Pakistan People’s Party to organise a tractor (farmers’) march in Sindh. He said the agitation plan of the PPP against the federal government lacked with clarity.

Governor Sindh said the sheer injustice was being done with the residents of Sindh, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been doing his best to ensure the availability of the ration discount scheme for the underprivileged residents of province. To a question, the Governor informed the media persons that the work had commenced by the federal government on the K-IV Project for Karachi. To another question, he responded that the MQM-P required the support of the federal government as much as the federal government needed the support of its allies, adding that the allies were duly consulted in the affairs related to governance.

Imran Ismail said it seemed that the Sindh government had deliberately delayed the release of wheat from the stock in the province for gaining political millage. He said up to 400,000 tons of wheat was available in the government-managed storage facilities in Sindh. He said in case the Sindh government had been facing shortage of wheat then it should have written to the federal government on this issue as wheat stocks could have been released by the PASSCO (Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation) within 48 hours.

Sindh Governor said inflation was a global phenomenon in the post-pandemic world as the issue of price-hike had been less severe in Pakistan than that in Europe, the US, and India. He said the issue of price-hike had become aggravated in Pakistan due to artificially created factors as Prime Minister Imran Khan has been doing his best to overcome this issue.