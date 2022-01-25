Will send govt home in democratic way with people’s support: Bilawal

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People's Party on Monday staged rallies of tractor trolleys in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki and other cities of the province against the reported increase in the prices of fertiliser.

A large number of farmers belonging to the PPP, led by their party representatives Syed Khursheed Shah in Sukkur, Nafisa Shah Jillani, Nawab Wasan in Khairpur, participated in the rally.

Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing the farmers assembled at the Fateh Chowk, Hyderabad, said the farmers community was badly affected due to an increase in agricultural inputs, including fertilizers, pesticides and seeds.

He said the only way to save Pakistan's farmers, agriculture and economy was to send Prime Minister Imran Khan home in a democratic, constitutional and legal way.

The PPP chairman said the people's rule would be established by removing the incumbent government, adding it will be the rule of farmers, labourers and common man, and if it does not happen, then destruction will continue in the name of change.

Bilawal said today the agricultural economy, the backbone of the Pakistani economy, is being destroyed. One crisis after another is being created by incompetent and inefficient government, he said, adding farmers are not getting a fair price of their produce and crops are being damaged due to unfair distribution of water.

He said the wrong policies of the government have not only harmed the agricultural economy but also endangered food security.

He said a few days ago, farmers staged protests in Sahiwal, Layyah and Larkana. "We are leaving villages and standing in the city center to convince the rulers to solve the problems of farmers. The party's viewpoint is that if the farmer is prosperous, then the country is prosperous. We have taken every possible step to resolve the problems of farmers during our government. But today farmers are getting a bag of fertiliser by standing in long queues," he said.

The PPP chairman pointed out that the country was suffering from problems even under President Pervez Musharraf. "The crisis was overcome and we were able to export surplus wheat abroad. Farmers are being killed economically today, which we will not tolerate," he said.

At present, inflation and unemployment in the country have reached historic levels. We are tired of pointing out problems in the National Assembly but no action is being taken by the government. The government has done nothing the welfare of farmers. Bilawal demanded of the federal government to reduce the prices of fertiliser.

The PPP chairman said if we have to save the economy, then we have to oust the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "We have decided that we will leave Karachi on February 27. The people of Hyderabad will also join us. We will send this government home in a democratic, legal and constitutional way with the support of the people of Pakistan."

While criticising the ruling coalition, he said the facilitators of the elected government belonging to Sindh were conspiring to harm Sindh, they were trying to harm the peace of Sindh. As long as linguistic organisations keep fighting among us, we will not be able to get our rights, he said, "We will not allow any injustice with Sindhi, Urdu and Pushto speaking people." Let the people thwart the conspiracy of these linguistic organisations by maintaining unity, he said. The PPP chairman said that those who call the new local bodies system introduced by the Sindh chief minister a black law, will have a black face. The people of Sindh will reject these people once again, adding this is their last attempt. Those who used to applaud slogans against Pakistan are the enemies of Hyderabad, he said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, while addressing the rally, said the PTI government has deprived the people of their right to live. He said the PTI ministers who were accused of smuggling fertilisers were not aware that the borders of Sindh and Afghanistan did not meet. He said the people of Pakistan have determined to oust the incumbent government.