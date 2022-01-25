NH&MP IG Inam Ghani inaugurates ‘Command and Control Centre’

Islamabad:National Highways and Motorways Police, IG Inam Ghani inaugurated the ‘Command and Control Center’. In the inauguration ceremony was attended by the Additional Inspector General, North Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, the DIG Motorway (North Zone) Dr. Mazhar-ul-Haq Kakakhel, DIG N-5 North Zone Ashfaq Ahmed and others senior officers were also present on the occasion, says a press release.

The Inspector General Motorway Police Inam Ghani reiterated that the use of modern technology is the need of the hour and all possible steps are being taken to make the Motorway Police more efficient.

NH&MP IG Inam Ghani also enlightened the audience regarding objectives of the Regional Command and Control Centers. The officers of the Motorway North and N-5 North zones have been issued 144 body worn cameras which are directly connected to the Command and Control Center.

Further handling any kind of situation in a better and managed way, these cameras will help to improve the self-motivation, quality of services and professionalism in NHMP field formations. IG Inam Ghani emphasized to improve efficiency of patrolling and performance of North Region to ensure safety and security of commuters.