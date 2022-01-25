498 students paid stipends on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:On the directives of Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan, 498 students of different districts have been paid talent scholarships of Rs35,844,375 by the offices of Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner and Punjab Workers Welfare Board.

In a statement issued here on Monday, a spokesman for Punjab Ombudsman said talent scholarships are awarded to children of industrial and mines workers every year. However, the same was delayed due to some reasons and complainants Mehr Zameen, Nadia-ul-Nisa and Muhammad Hamza Khan approached the ombudsman office for the release of the scholarships, the spokesman added. With a view to helping the students to continue their studies, the ombudsman directed the line departments to expedite the process and further directed that the system of disbursement of educational stipends be fully digitised with technical assistance of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). While appreciating prompt response and cooperation of Mines and Labour Welfare Commissioner Riaz Ahmed Ch in issuance of the stipends, the spokesman said beneficiary students have thanked the ombudsman office for resolving their issue.

Promotion of technical education discussed: Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique visited Tevta Centre of Excellence, Staff Training and Technical Training Centre, Mughalpura, here. Regional Coordinator Punjab Faisal Mahmood and Technical Training Institute Principal Najamul Hassan also accompanied him. Project Director Syed Asif Munir welcomed the guests and briefed them on the project. Issues related to promotion of technical education were discussed and various suggestions also came under consideration. On the occasion, Tevta chairperson appreciated the efforts of the European Union, Germany, Norwegian Embassy Islamabad and the PTI government in providing support for the project. He inspected various departments of the institution and appreciated the steps taken by the management. Project Director Syed Asif Munir presented Sword of Honour to Tevta chairperson.

35 campuses take part in GCU debates: Orators from the top 35 educational institutions of the country participated in the three-day 26th GCU Parliamentary Style Debates 2022 hosted by the Debating Society of Government College University (GCU), Lahore.

A team of orators from LUMS on Monday lifted Prof Dr Khalid Aftab Trophy for the Best English Team, while LGS – Johar Town Campus won the Urdu Parliamentary Style Debates. In the individual category, Arad Shair Chadarh from LGS was declared the Best Urdu Speaker of the contest, while Syed Muhammad Ali Abbass Shield for the Best English Speaker went to Muhammad Asher of LUMS. However, GCU orators as host did not contest for coveted team trophies. In the under-19 category, a team of LGS-Main Campus won the English Debates, while debators of School of International Science and Arts (SISA) were adjudicated as winners in the Urdu Debates. GCU Vice-Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi said that debates played vital role in character building and intellectual growth of students and all students should participate in such healthy activities. He congratulated the Debating Society as large number of competing teams, adjudicators and students turned up for the competition. Later, the vice-chancellor gave away trophies to the winners.