SEPA seals factory over SOPs violation

SUKKUR: The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) team has raided and sealed a factory over violation of environmental SOPs in Thatta.The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) team has sealed the chipboard factory located in Gharo district of Thatta, causing serious environmental pollution, as being operated without a smoke plant. The SEPA officials said the waste water was also being discharged from the factory without any treatment.