Startup secures $5mln funding

KARACHI: Healthcare startup Find My Doctor raised $5 million in a pre-series A funding round, which would be used to open dark stores, improve technology, and hire new talent, a statement said on Monday.

The funding round was led by TPL e-Ventures; investment arm of TPL Corp and TPL Insurances. The startup offers its services in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar, and Hyderabad. It plans to enter 10 more cities in the country by the end of 2022.

Using the funds, the app said it would be improving upon its insurance-related services, supported by TPL Insurance. It aims to offer innovative features to the general public as well as the corporate sector to make insurance easier to enroll and benefit from.

Commenting on the occasion, Saad Siddiqui, founder and CEO of Find My Doctor, said the startup would be scaling its operations while experimenting with new products and services. Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO TPL Insurance, said TPL Insurance would utilize the digital paradigm to disrupt the insurance industry. Find My Doctor offers healthcare facilities at home such as lab tests, Covid-19 rapid and PCR test, PMC verified doctors’ visit. It also offers health insurance and medicine delivery.