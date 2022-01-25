People must be wondering what prompted PM Imran Khan to take live calls after such a long gap. One believes that the most recent exercise was done ‘out of frustration’ because nothing is going right for him. The economy has taken a nosedive, prices of commodities are rising on a daily basis, and fertilisers are almost out of stock all over the country. In this scenario, when he has got nothing to offer to the people, he has warned certain quarters that his removal would create more problems and that he would take to the streets and be ‘more dangerous’. But history teaches that “you only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough”.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi