People must be wondering what prompted PM Imran Khan to take live calls after such a long gap. One believes that the most recent exercise was done ‘out of frustration’ because nothing is going right for him. The economy has taken a nosedive, prices of commodities are rising on a daily basis, and fertilisers are almost out of stock all over the country. In this scenario, when he has got nothing to offer to the people, he has warned certain quarters that his removal would create more problems and that he would take to the streets and be ‘more dangerous’. But history teaches that “you only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough”.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
This refers to the news report ‘Pet lion mauls 11-year-old boy in Gujarat’ . The severely injured boy was...
Some viral posts on social media look like an organised campaign for a presidential form of government in Pakistan....
Health experts have instructed people to use face masks to protect them from infection-carrying droplets which are...
This refers to the news report ‘If ousted from govt, I will be more dangerous for you: PM’ . And we – the people...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to ever-rising prices of essential commodities. Almost every...
The agriculture sector is important for the renewal of an economy. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, it is being neglected,...
Comments