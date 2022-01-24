Asif Zardari enemy of Sindh, Pakistan: Ali Zaidi

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi has alleged that former president Asif Ali Zardari is an enemy of Sindh and Pakistan. He was addressing a press conference at the residence of PTI leader Tahir Shah in Rohri on Sunday.

He predicted that in 2023, the Sindh chief minister will be from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its coalition partners. He said the Sindh government has not done anything for the people of the province in the last 14 years, adding its performance is in front of the people. They got Rs12,000 billion funds, adding the people of Sindh are demanding a money trailfrom them. He alleged that the PPP leaders were using the police as their private army in the province. They talked about the 18th Amendment but have brought a black law in the local bodies, adding if this law is not withdrawn, then they will march from Ghotki to Karachi on February 27. He said the presidential system is not a magic wand and he had never heard of any such thing, adding these speculations were only running in the media.

He said the SSP Shikarpur had stated in his report that there was a government of criminals in Sindh, adding the NAB chairman had recovered a huge amount of looted money from criminals. PTI leaders Haleem Adil Sheikh, Amir Bakhsh Bhutto, Mubeen Jatoi and other leaders were also present on the occasion.