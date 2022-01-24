 
Monday January 24, 2022
Top Story

Case registered for firing on actors’ vehicle

By Our Correspondent
January 24, 2022
Case registered for firing on actors’ vehicle

LAHORE: Faisalabad police have registered a case of firing on the vehicle of artistes Naseem Vicky and Agha Majid. The firing took place on January 20 in which both the artistes escaped unhurt. On the directions IG Rao Sardar Ali, Faisalabad CPO Ghulam Mubashir met Naseem Vicky at his office. He said special teams have been formed to search and arrest the unidentified culprits.

