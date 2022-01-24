Israr, Ammad in Noll Classic

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Israr Ahmed and Ammad Fareed are to participate in the EM Noll Classic scheduled from February 3-6 in Philadelphia, United States.
According to the draw, unseeded Israr is to face seventh seed Chris Hanson of the US and unseeded Ammad is drawn against fourth seed Spencer Lovejoy of the US in the first round.
