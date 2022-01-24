 
close
Monday January 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Man hurt after kite string slits his throat

By Our Correspondent
January 24, 2022
Man hurt after kite string slits his throat

A man was injured after a kite string slit his throat near the Ayesha Manzil neighbourhood of Karachi on Sunday. The Jauharabad police said the incident took place when the victim had been passing through Block-7 of the Federal B Area. Police said the man was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 29-year-old Ali, son of Anjum, a resident of the same locality.

Comments