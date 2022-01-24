Man hurt after kite string slits his throat

A man was injured after a kite string slit his throat near the Ayesha Manzil neighbourhood of Karachi on Sunday. The Jauharabad police said the incident took place when the victim had been passing through Block-7 of the Federal B Area. Police said the man was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 29-year-old Ali, son of Anjum, a resident of the same locality.
