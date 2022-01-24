Security measures

This refers to the editorial ‘Return to terror’ (January 21). The fact is that terrorism continues to haunt the nation without respite. Balochistan and the former-Fata region have faced frequent terror attacks and many soldiers have faced martyrdom. Now our major cities are becoming victims once more. The recent attack in Lahore points to the utter failure of our authorities in keeping threats at bay, despite beefing up defence. The government has previously claimed that 95 percent of the fencing of the Afghan border has been completed. How then are terror elements entering the country? There is an urgent need to address any loopholes in the security apparatus. The focus of the law-enforcement and security apparatus should only be on guarding the country’s security and nothing else.

Huma Arif

Karachi