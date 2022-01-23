NCOC team, AC check Covid-19 SOPs compliance, impose fines on violators

Islamabad: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on Saturday visited various areas of the city to check compliance of Coronavirus SOPs to ensure implementation of new guidelines regarding Omicron spread.

The teams visited several hotels, restaurants, markets, various shops in areas including Chandni Choke, 6th Road, Murre Road, Commercial Market.

The teams imposed heavy fines on violators, while also sealed many restaurants, hotels, tea cafes on violations of Covid-19 SOPs.