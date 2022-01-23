Murad Ali Shah is Zardari’s Munshi: Ali Zaidi

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping and President PTI Sindh Chapter Ali Zaidi said neither he has any information regarding the advertisers of the presidential system nor any debate over presidential system was held in cabinet meeting.

While talking to the media persons at Larkana Press Club during his visit on Saturday, the Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping said the PPP-led Sindh government plundered the public money in plea of the developments of cities in Sindh, saying but the looted money would soon be returned to the national exchequer, as the chairman NAB has already recovered millions of rupees from the two-feet mouse. He said the fertilizer was being hoarded under the supervision of Sindh government, while pretending to support the farmers by blaming the federal government.

Ali Zaidi said the PPP is working against Pakistan, adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has involved in money Laundering. He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto were also from Pakistan but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari got the property in abroad, which he not declared at the ECP, while Zardari’s son always lied on the assembly floor. Zaidi further said the PTI government would complete its five years tenure and would again form the government in 2023. He said road network in Karachi is the responsibility of the Sindh government, not the issue of federal government but the federal government has provided Green-Line Bus Project for the people Karachi.

The federal minister said the local bodies act is a colonial law and against the Constitution, saying that the Constitution of Pakistan interprets the powers should be transferred to the representatives of the local bodies. He said by the 18th Amendment, the authority was given to the provinces, but all the powers were kept by CM, and trying to show themselves champions of democracy, while reluctant to delegate powers to the real contenders. Zaidi said Karachi Committee meeting was held in September 2020, which asked the PPP to give powers to representatives of the local government, and Sindh Building Control Authority as well as Sindh Solid Waste Management, but the PPP-led Sindh government is reluctant to transfer the powers to the concerned authorities.

The PTI leader Murad Ali Shah was appointed as a ‘Munshi’ of PPP’s CO-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, while two ancient and large ports of the Karachi have been destroyed, but no one asking from Zardari and his mafia about their destruction. He said Rs96 billion spent on the development of Larkana. He further stated that the workers convention of PTI in Larkana proven that the people of Larkana are not with the PPP, saying the ‘Munshi’ (Murad Ali Shah) on yesterday arrived in Larkana with an assignment to fail a workers convention of PTI, but the people have foiled their attempt.