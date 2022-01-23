Malawi revokes diplomats’ status in US over recall stand-off

JOHANNESBURG: The Malawi government on Saturday revoked the diplomatic status of eight recalled diplomats who had refused to leave the US in a stand-off over the shipping home of their personal effects.
"We have revoked their diplomatic status and we have also informed the US government that they are not there as Malawian diplomats," ministry of foreign affairs spokeswoman Rejoice Shumba told AFP.
The eight from Malawi’s missions in Washington and New York failed in court to prevent the government from implementing the recall.
Shumba said the government was merely finalising a recall project that began after Lazarus Chakwera was elected president in 2020.Most of the envoys were appointed by his predecessor Peter Mutharika.
"We set out to bring back 70 diplomats from our missions, but we only managed to bring back about 50 because the others were resisting. But when their case was dismissed, we resumed our mission to bring them back," she said. The ministry had given the diplomats a non-negotiable deadline of December 31, 2021 to return to Malawi, before they sought legal redress.
NEW YORK: New York’s mayor called on the federal government to help "stop the flow of weapons" in the city after a...
london: The United States says the first shipment of military aid promised by President Joe Biden to Ukraine amid the...
SAADA, Yemen: The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday denied carrying out an air strike on a prison in Yemen’s...
BERLIN: Germany’s centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former...
LONDON: A British politician who accuses the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson says...
CAIRO: The Arab League has announced it is delaying its annual summit scheduled for March 22 in Algiers because of...
Comments