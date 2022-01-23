Four more Covid cases hit PSL

KARACHI: Covid-19 continues to strike Pakistan Super League (PSL) as one more player and three more support staff members have tested positive, taking the overall tally to three players and five support staff personnel so far.

Out of the 250 tests conducted since Thursday three players and five player support staff personnel have tested positive and have been isolated, Director HBL PSL Salman Naseer said on Saturday.

“Players and support staff personnel having completed isolation and received two negative tests will start training from January 24,” Salman said.

“The PCB, as a precautionary measure, had started preemptive testing of hotel and PCB staff from January 14, hotel and other support staff that tested positive were released and are now isolating in their homes,” Salman said.