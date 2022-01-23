Four more Covid cases hit PSL

KARACHI: Covid-19 continues to strike Pakistan Super League (PSL) as one more player and three more support staff members have tested positive, taking the overall tally to three players and five support staff personnel so far.
Out of the 250 tests conducted since Thursday three players and five player support staff personnel have tested positive and have been isolated, Director HBL PSL Salman Naseer said on Saturday.
“Players and support staff personnel having completed isolation and received two negative tests will start training from January 24,” Salman said.
“The PCB, as a precautionary measure, had started preemptive testing of hotel and PCB staff from January 14, hotel and other support staff that tested positive were released and are now isolating in their homes,” Salman said.
MELBOURNE: Former finalist Marin Cilic ended fifth seed Andrey Rublev’s Australian Open hopes with an upset four-set...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Muzaffar Khan knocked down Afghanistan’s Ahmad Samir in the Arabian Sea Championship...
ITALY, Cortina d’Ampezzo: Sofia Goggia won the Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill at Cortina d’Ampezzo on Saturday...
MELBOURNE: Former world number one Naomi Osaka is set to plummet below 80th in the rankings after her Australian Open...
KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s English cricketer Tom Kohler-Cadmore arrived here on Saturday to feature in the HBL PSL...
WATFORD: American Josh Sargent’s first goals in English football helped Norwich City earn a crucial 3-0 victory at...
Comments