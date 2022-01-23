Teasing retirees

Unfortunately, the incumbent government’s policies have shattered the confidence of investors in Pakistan as they are mandated to show their sources of saving funds when investing in national saving schemes. It is disturbing that retirees and widowers, depositing their hard-earned money to get monthly profits to make ends meet, face such trouble to buy different saving certificates. Normally, the money comes from the lump-sum amount received by retirees at retirement.

The government needs to revisit the SOPs pertaining to these schemes and should waive off the condition of the provision of the source of funds on the purchase of saving certificates.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad