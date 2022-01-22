Car lifter held after encounter with police

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has nabbed a car lifter after shootout in the precinct of Sabzi Mandi Police station.
On a tip off the ACLC teams along with the personnel of local police station raided a shrine in Sector I-11/1 on Thursday midnight. During the raid the accused opened fired to the police party. After exchange of fire between the police and the suspects an accused Yousuf son of Hassan was arrested after receiving bullet injuries while his accomplice managed to escape the scene. The police recovered a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from the nabbed person and started investigation after registering a case in Sabzi Mandi police station.
