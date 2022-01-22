Paigham-e-Pakistan document tabled in Parliament: CII chief

HARIPUR: Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz, has said following the endorsement and recommendation by CII, the document of Paigham-e-Pakistan has been tabled for debate both in the Senate and National Assembly for the legislative cover aiming to hand over a dignified, prosperous and peaceful Pakistan to the next generations.

He said this while addressing the participants of the "Paigham-e-Pakistan for Peaceful Pakistan Conference" at the University of Haripur here. Students, faculty members from different departments were in attendance.

He said the parliamentary leaders of different political parties were being approached for seeking their support and endorsement so that the document could sail through both houses of parliament without any obstacle.

Sharing the need of evolving Paigham-e- Pakistan, Dr Qibla Ayaz said that those who had challenged the writ of the state and its military power and martyred 147 minor children and teachers during the Army Public School attack, the state decided not to allow them anymore and ensure the writ of the state.

"Since their narrative was religious, the consensus was on the point that there should be a counter religious narrative which necessitated the formulation of the Paigham-e-Pakistan document in 2017", he said, adding soon after its announcement from the president house, the CII ratified it and sent it to parliament.