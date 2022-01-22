LFK launches dossier on war crimes in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) Friday launched its “dossier” on extra-judicial killing of under trial prisoner Zia Mustafa, hailing the efforts of Stoke White, the British law firm.

The dossier comprises comprehensive details and established facts about Zia Mustafa’s illegal detention, followed by his extra-judicial murder by Indian occupation forces.

Fifteen year old Zia Mustafa, a resident of Rawlakot, AJK, mistakenly crossed the Line of Control on January 13, 2003; and was arrested by the Indian occupying forces. Zia was portrayed as “foreign militant,” by the Indian army and media. The dossier maintains that Zia was a minor when he crossed over the LoC, unknowingly and was falsely implicated in militancy by Indian forces and agencies.

The dossier further states that a trial court in Shopian framed charges against Zia, but the state failed to provide any evidence against him. According the court closed the prosecution evidence. The state of Jammu and Kashmir, then filed a criminal appeal before the J&K High Court, Srinagar wing, was also dismissed.

Speaking on the occasion Nasir Qadri Advocate of Occupied Kashmir, said Zia Mustafa was extra-judicially killed; The dossier mentions 111 mock police encounters that took place between 2000 and 2021; A child under the age of 18 cannot be imprisoned by law. He said the dossier also lists Pak-India prisoner exchange lists and Zia’s name is there on this list; dossier exposes the Indian judiciary and security forces.

Mashal Malik, spouses of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik said that united struggle has attracted the attention of the international community. “India is using deadly weapons to silence the voice of independence in Kashmir;” death cells are being used to cripple young people “I am thankful to all the speakers who raised their voices for the people of Kashmir.” She added united struggle has attracted the attention of the international community.”

In addition to these two cases, hundreds of incidents have taken place. Be it Modi or Manmohan Singh, everyone will be prosecuted for war crimes, Advocate Nasir Qadri.

450 people were tortured in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), 1,500 people were hit by pellet guns. There are about 100 kidnapping cases, Indian Army is involved in 30 cases of rape.

Zia Mustafa's brother Haroon Rashid, said report was lodged in the police station on Zia’s disappearance; whole family was upset. “Elderly parents would cry and lose their eyesight” he said “Eighteen or twenty years later, YouTube revealed that Zia Mustafa had been martyred. We need your help. We need justice with your help.”