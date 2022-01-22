Three hit to death in Lahore

LAHORE: Three people were killed in two different road accidents here Friday. A boy fell from a speeding tractor-trolley on Multan Road Chuhng and died on the spot. The victim was identified as Haider, 19, son of Ghulam Ali. Body was shifted to the morgue. Meanwhile, a man and a woman were killed by a speeding van on Bedian Road. The victims, yet to be identified, were on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven van hit them, as a result of which the couple died on the spot. Bodies were removed to the morgue.