Farmers protest urea shortage

SUKKUR: Farmers across several cities of the province held strikes over shortage of urea and its sale in black.The farmers held protest rallies in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Larkana and other towns against the shortage of urea which, they fear, may damage their wheat crop.

One of the protesting farmers, Nazir Hussain Langhah, from Khairpur said urea is either unavailable or one has to pay at least Rs2,800 for 50kg bag against the official rate of Rs1,768. Complaining against the unhelpful attitude of the Mukhtiarkars, ACs and DCs, he said the administration is simply toothless against the urea dealers who are free to do their bidding. Other farmers apprehended if the shortage continues unchecked, it will hurt the wheat yield causing its shortages.