Committee formed to probe nonpayment to dam victims

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday constituted a committee headed by the commissioner Hazara division to probe the non-payment of owners of more than 460 houses, which got submerged under the Suki Kinari hydropower project.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Population, MPA Ahmad Hussain Shah, said here on Thursday that a group of people of Balakot, led by him, met the CM at his office and apprised him about their problems recently.
Hussain Shah said the chief minister heard the problems raised in the meeting and assured an early solution. He said that as many as 462 houses had been acquired by the district administration for the 880 megawatt Suki Kinari hydropower project being built at River Kunhar in Kaghan valley but the affectees were yet to receive compensation money. He said the dam affectees would also hold a meeting with Commissioner Mutahir Zeb before the latter formally launches the inquiry.
He said the chief minister had also assured the survivors of the red zone Balakot of an early allotment of plots in the New Balakot City housing project. He said that Mahmood Khan had also announced the up-gradation of two schools, one each for girls and boys, in Balakot.
