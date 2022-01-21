Joint efforts stressed to curb drug addiction

LAHORE:Punjab Narcotics Control Chairman Ch Ramzan Pervaiz has said everyone needs to work together to prevent use of drugs.

He was addressing an anti-drug awareness seminar on “Say no to drugs” organised by Punjab University Department of Elementary Education in collaboration with Career Counselling and Placement Centre at Waheed Shaheed Hall, Institute of Education and Research (IER). Chairman Elementary Education Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Ch, Chief Coordinator Punjab Fawad Rasool Bhullar, social workers, faculty members and students were present. Ch Ramzan said, “Our youth was our prime asset and with the provision of appropriate guidance to them, a better future of Pakistan could be built.” He said life of drug addicts also caused serious problems for their families. He said Department of Elementary Education would continue to play an active role in creating drug free society. He offered to provide research based data for drug prevention.

PhD degrees: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars. Ayesha Aziz has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Clinical Psychology after approval of her thesis entitled “Stigma and Discrimination about Depression and Efficacy of Intervention for Primary Care Staff”, Ali Raza in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis “Pulmonary Health of Workers Affected by Different Bricks Kiln Processes”, Sitwat Zahra in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis “Hydro Politics in Middle East: A Case Study of Jordan River Basin”, Hafiz Abdul-ur-Rehman in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis “Research Works of Ahel Hadith Scholars of the Subcontinent on the Principles of Islamic Jurisprudence: An Analytical Stud of Publications sand Jurisprudential Opinion” and Mahnoor Farooq in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management) after approval of her thesis “Assessing Accountability of Electronic Media Authorities Under Regulatory Governance: The Case of PEMRA”.