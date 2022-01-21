Sharif family is mafia, fighting for its survival: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Sharif family had been affecting courts through tactics. Addressing a meeting of party and government spokespersons on Thursday, he said that the court had exposed the Sharif family.

"The affidavit of Gilgit-Baltistan former chief judge Rana Shamim was written in the office of Nawaz Sharif's son. The affidavit has been brought before the case of Maryam Nawaz," he added.

The prime minister said that the Sharif family is like a mafia, which is fighting the war of its survival. "We are fighting the battle of the people. We have to counter this mafia," he maintained.

He said that the PTI had provided all receipts in the foreign funding case. "Other parties also provide their receipts. The PMLN should reply to the funding from Arif Naqvi. Shehbaz Sharif should tell the nation about his telegraphic transfers (TTs)," he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the PML-N’s history of putting pressure on judiciary is in front of everyone. Imran Khan said that there was an attempt in the past to take arbitrary decisions by putting pressure on the judges, adding that a certain mafia is trying to put pressure on the judiciary, all of them are trying to influence the courts.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed to complete all the ongoing projects within the stipulated time. He said the timely building of water reservoirs and making agricultural land cultivable by irrigation was key to the nation’s food security.

The prime minister was chairing the review meeting on an integrated strategy to improve the irrigation system in the country. The prime minister was briefed on the sustainable and durable system for equitable distribution of water in the provinces, strategies for non-wastage of canal water to agricultural lands, an effective system against water theft and making irrigated lands cultivable.

The meeting was informed that for the first time in the history of the country, the present government is ensuring the implementation of river water storage projects, this decade has been named as 'Decade of Dams'. "In addition, measures are being taken to prevent water theft in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

The forum was told that under the prime minister's vision of giving priority to food security, the government is also ensuring the implementation of the ‘Agricultural Transformation Plan.’ The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yousaf, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and relevant senior officers. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and senior provincial officials participated through video link.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani met Prime Minister Imran Khan. The prime minister expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of his brother Salar Sanjrani and offered special prayers for the departed soul.

The meeting also discussed issues to make the Karachi-Quetta RCD road two-lane. The prime minister assured to modernise the road infrastructure across the province for the development of Balochistan. He termed the construction of roads under CPEC, especially the western route, as an important development that would usher in a new era of economic and social development in the province.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said 68% of the country's population consists of youth, providing opportunities for youth to express their abilities is one of the top priorities of the government.

The government, he pointed out, is paying special attention to the promotion of sports in the country and ensuring that merit is paramount in the selection of players. The prime minister said this during a meeting with Special Assistant to PM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Aqib Javed, Rana Atif and cricketer Shaheen Afridi.

In particular, the prime minister was apprised of the participation of successful cricketers and emerging cricketers in the upcoming Pakistan Super League in the Talent Hunt Programme in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Lahore Qalandars and Successful Youth Programme.

The premier also lauded the performance of cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the World Cup and urged him to continue his positive role in Pakistani cricket with more diligence. Meanwhile, PM Imran said the Ravi Urban Development and Central Business District projects are of national importance and emphasized the government has no self-interest but only working for welfare of masses.

He maintained that RUDA and CBD projects essential to control congestion & pollution in Lahore city. He said action will be taken against officials not adhering to projects’ timelines.

In this connection, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review progress on Ravi Urban Development and Central Business District projects. The prime minister emphasized that these projects are of vital importance for the country and particularly Lahore. The prime minister said that “our government has revitalised dead capital to earn revenues and has initiated landmark construction projects that no previous government planned in last 20 years.”

The prime minister stated that these projects will substantially reduce pollution levels due to inclusion of green spaces, waste management, clean energy sources and eco-friendly international best practices.

The prime minister directed that disciplinary action shall be taken against officials who do not adhere to timelines that cause delay in projects’ implementation. He also directed Punjab government to actively pursue legal cases pending against these projects.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that green spaces have been reserved in all projects and clean technologies would be used to ensure eco-friendly construction. It was told that 7 international groups have participated in establishment of a waste treatment plant in Ravi Urban Development project and agreements have been reached with international organisations including UN-HABITAT to comply with international green standards. The meeting was also updated regarding components of RUDA projects to be considered for inclusion in CPEC projects.

The meeting was informed that 1500 kanal Chaharbagh residential project has been launched with 3000 apartments and 1000 low cost apartments. 17,500 applications have been received for balloting to be held next month.

Regarding CBD, it was apprised that Rs15 billion revenue is expected from sale of 7 mixed used plots. It was informed that leveling and excavation work has started in Walton.

The meeting was attended by Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman, Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority and senior officials. Provincial Minister Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Advisor to CM Punjab Dr. Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab and senior officials of Punjab government joined via video link.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly Fazal Muhammad Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, issues related to party organisation and development schemes in Charsadda district were discussed.