Starlink asked not to charge advance money from Pak users

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has informed the general public that satellite broadband provider Starlink has neither applied for nor obtained any license from the PTA to operate and provide internet services in Pakistan.
Therefore, general public is advised in their own interest that they must refrain from engaging in any pre-booking orders being placed on Starlink or any of its associated websites.The directions came in the wake of reports that Starlink, through its website, is asking intended subscribers to pay a deposit of USD99 (refundable) as pre-order for equipment/services.
The PTA has already taken up the matter with Starlink to stop taking pre-order bookings from intended consumers with an immediate effect as the company has not been granted any license for provision of internet services in Pakistan.
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 810 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the...
Lala Khursheed was arrested after he uploaded a song on his YouTube channel against women of a tribe, which sparked...
RAWALPINDI: Additional Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Adnan Mushtaq has awarded death sentence, 20 years imprisonment and...
SUKKUR: The Kohistan Development Foundation Chairman Dr Lakmir Pallari on Wednesday demanded to open the closed...
SUKKUR: The Khairpur Police on Wednesday booked as many as 40 villagers protesting against the hunting of protected...
MUSCAT: PTI leader and former SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari,...
Comments