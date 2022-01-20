Starlink asked not to charge advance money from Pak users

Picture shows logo of Starlink. -Quint

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has informed the general public that satellite broadband provider Starlink has neither applied for nor obtained any license from the PTA to operate and provide internet services in Pakistan.

Related Stories Elon Musk set to invest up to $30 billion in Starlink

Therefore, general public is advised in their own interest that they must refrain from engaging in any pre-booking orders being placed on Starlink or any of its associated websites.The directions came in the wake of reports that Starlink, through its website, is asking intended subscribers to pay a deposit of USD99 (refundable) as pre-order for equipment/services.



The PTA has already taken up the matter with Starlink to stop taking pre-order bookings from intended consumers with an immediate effect as the company has not been granted any license for provision of internet services in Pakistan.