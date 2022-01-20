Gold up Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs200 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs125,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs171 to Rs107,338.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $6 to $1,817 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14.

Local jewelers claimed that gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000 per tola compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.