National

Nine schoolchildren injured in Multan accident

January 19, 2022

MULTAN: Nine schoolchildren were injured in an accident at Adda Bosan on Tuesday. Reportedly, a school van was carrying children to their school when a wagon hit the vehicle on Bosan Road. As a result, nine children were injured.

