UAE FM visits ‘Pakistan Pavilion’ at Dubai Expo-2020

DUBAI: The UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan visited “Pakistan Pavilion” at Dubai Expo-2020 on Tuesday and expressed condolences on the sad demise of a Pakistani expat killed in a terror attack in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood received the UAE Foreign Minister at the pavilion, according to the press statement issued by the Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan assured Pakistani envoy for all out support in repatriation of the body of the deceased and treatment of the two injured Pakistanis nationals in the same incident. The UAE FM warmly appreciated the expression of support and solidarity from the government of Pakistan in the wake of heinous terrorist attacks.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood also conveyed deepest condolences and expressed solidarity from the people and the government of Pakistan with the leadership and people of the UAE. Pakistani envoy termed the incident “a cowardly attack by the Houthis against the local civilians,” and strongly condemned the act. Afzaal Mahmood thanked the UAE government for its sympathy to the Pakistani victims’ families and providing treatment to the injured of the incident. He also conveyed gratitude to Abu Dhabi for extending fullest support in constructing “Pakistani Pavilion” in the mega event of “Dubai Expo-2020”. Pakistan Pavilion is located at the Opportunity District, which showcases the country’s diverse natural beauty.