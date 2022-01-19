14 dead as coalition bombs Yemen after UAE attack

SANAA: The Saudi-led coalition killed 14 people in air strikes on Yemen's rebel-held capital, a medical source said on Tuesday, after an attack by Huthi insurgents on the United Arab Emirates sent regional tensions soaring.

Sanaa residents were combing the rubble for survivors of the strikes that levelled two houses, hours after the Huthis had killed three people on Monday in a drone and missile attack on the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. Huthi Brigadier General Abdullah Qassem Al-Junaid, director of the rebels' air

force academy, was killed along with family members, the rebels' Saba news agency said. The coalition forces launched further strikes on Sanaa on Tuesday. “The search is still going on for survivors in the rubble,” said Akram al-Ahdal, a relative of several of the victims.

The UAE, part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed rebels, had vowed a tough response to Monday’s attack, the first deadly assault acknowledged inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents.

After the attacks, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed agreed in a phone call to “jointly stand up to these acts of aggression”, UAE state media said.