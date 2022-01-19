Centennial journey of the Communist Party of China: Great achievements and historical experience

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has become the world's largest ruling party with global influence. Imagine how it develops from a party of 50 members to more than 95 million today.

For anyone who wants to know the secrets, one should study carefully on the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, at which the "Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party's Centenary Struggle" was passed. Some of the keys to the success of the CPC are here-under:

The first is to uphold the party's leadership and ensure the party's unity and centralisation. The CPC is the core force of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics. China has 56 ethnic groups and a population of 1.4 billion. If the Central Committee of the CPC does not have a core and the whole party does not have a core, it will be easy to break up and nothing can be done. At this plenary session, the CPC established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core position of the whole Party, and established guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The CPC as well as the Chinese people will be more united towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The second is to stick to a correct development path that suits the national conditions of the country. The direction determines the future, and the road determines the destiny. Through a century of struggle, the CPC has united and led the people of the whole country based on China’s national conditions and embarked on a path of socialism with Chinese characteristics that is in line with China’s economic and social development. Although there are challenges and ups and downs in the process, it has always been firm for us to move forward in the right direction on the whole.

The third is to adhere to people-centered path and let the people be the masters of the country. In last December, China released the "Democracy in China" white paper, introducing the concept of people’s democracy throughout the process. In all areas of the democratic process, such as consultation, decision-making, management, and supervision, there is a set of systems and procedures to ensure that the final decision is of people’s will and to people’s benefits. "If the shoes fit or not, only you know." Whether a country is democratic or not, it has to be judged by the people. And I am proud to say that ours suits China’s condition and really works.

The fourth is to maintain a global vision and strive to build a community of shared future for mankind. A party should always motivate itself with high targets that provide constant driving force. The CPC not only seeks happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation, but also seeks progress for mankind and great unity for the world. To this end, President Xi Jinping put forward the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind. As shown in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, China initiated the largest global emergency humanitarian operation, and provided material aid, medical support, vaccine aid and cooperation to many countries, developing countries in particular, including Pakistan.

As President Xi Jinping said during the telephone call with Prime Minister Imran Khan last October, facing the fundamental changes unseen in a century in the world, China and Pakistan should stand more firmly together and incessantly strengthen strategic mutual trust. China supports Pakistan in exploring a development path that suits its own national conditions, and is willing to share with Pakistan the experience of the CPC in governance.

Early next month, Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to China to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Olympics and hold discussions on bilateral ties. The leaders of both countries will meet face to face to set the course of future development of China Pakistan relations for the new year and beyond. I have full confidence on the success of this visit, and firmly believe that China's development, as well as the CPC’s experience, will bring new opportunities for high-quality development of our iron friend. Let’s work hand in hand to this aim, and enrich the connotation of our all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for the new era.

The writer is Ambassador of China to Pakistan.